Liverpool remain heavily linked with Leroy Sane and the latest reports are highly intriguing.

As per today’s version of The Sunday People (news image provided below), Liverpool are ready to break their transfer record by agreeing a fee of over £80m to secure the signing of Sane.

News – Club fear Klopp will move to sign £43million star for Liverpool – Report

Three years ago, the Kaiser left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich in a deal worth £55million and since then, he has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga.

Still, keeping in view that his contract will expire in less than two years and he will turn 28 in three months, he should not really be worth £80m.

However, the Reds supporters should not forget that Salah will turn 32 and he was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £150m.

If Liverpool are able to get anything above £100m for the Egyptian veteran, then Bayern could ask for a crazy figure to offload Sane.

The Sunday People claim the German attacker is the priority target to replace the former Roma playmaker at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp would love to secure him in a record deal.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, Salah has netted 6 goals and provided 4 assists in 10 appearances for the Merseysiders.

On the other hand, the former Schalke winger has found the net 7 times in 11 appearances for the German champions.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree a fee of more than £80m to sign Sane?