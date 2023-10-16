Liverpool are prepared to pay a huge sum to sign Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich to eventually replace Mohamed Salah.

Multiple sources in the media have covered the story and today, a renowned Spanish source have shed light on the rumor.

News – Liverpool will press to finally sign £34.5m star – Report

As per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool are willing to pay a ‘significant sum’ to sign Sane from the Bavarians.

The Catalan news source claim, Saudi club, Al-Ittihad failed with a bid worth 150 million euros in the summer to lure Salah but are expected to return next year.

The Egyptian superstar was only lured for a fee of 42 million euros from AS Roma in 2017 and the Reds hope to receive even a bigger offer from the Middle East sides in 2024.

Liverpool have set their sights on signing Sane on finally replace Salah at Anfield.

Last year, the Reds agreed a deal worth 100 million euros to sign Darwin Nunez from Benifca. Sport claim the Anfield side are now prepared to break the record to sign the German international

Sane made 135 appearances for Manchester City and directly contributed in 85 goals in all competitions under Pep Guardiola.

Since moving to Bayern, the £386,000 a week star (The Independent) has won the Bundesliga three years in a row and has regularly scored/created goals.

There is no doubt that Sane is a proven quality player but the question is, should Liverpool break their transfer record to sign a player who will turn 28 next in January 2024?