Liverpool have been heavily linked with Leroy Sane but as per reports in Germany, there is another Bayern playmaker on the radar of the Anfield club.

As per today’s version of Sport Bild, Klopp admires Jamal Musiala and has followed him for a long time. Now, the manager is plotting a raid to sign him from the Bavarians.

The 20-year-old star’s current contract at the Allianz will expire in 2026 and he earns a moderate salary of 8 million euros a year i.e. around £134,000 a week.

Sport Bild claim Bayern want to make Musiala one of the highest players at the club but talks over a renewal have been suspended for the next few months.

The youngster mainly featured in the No. 10 role for the Bundesliga champions last season and directly contributed in 32 goals (16 goals and 16 assists).

He wants to be the face of the club for years but the dilemma is that in the current campaign, Thomas Tuchel has preferred 34-year-old, Thomas Muller, in the CAM position.

So far, Musiala has only started two games in the league and such a ‘dangerous situation’ attracts attention from top clubs of Europe, including Liverpool.

Apart from the Merseysiders, even Real Madrid are interested in luring the talented playmaker and at Los Blancos, he will find his good friend, Jude Bellingham.

The German international can effectively play in multiple offensive positions but in all fairness, at the moment, Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the attack and do not need further reinforcements.

