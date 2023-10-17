In the summer transfer window, Liverpool were linked with Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, and the superstar striker is once again in the lime light.

Back in June, the Reds were reportedly preparing an offer to lure the forward but Napoli were demanding a fee of 180 million euros (£156million) and managed to hold on to him.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool still seriously want to sign Osimhen from the Italian champions.

As per Radio Kiss Kiss director, Valder De Maggio, the Merseysiders are strongly interested in luring the African star. He stated (via Napoli Magazine):

“There is strong, strong interest in Liverpool for Victor Osimhen. Then it will have to be seen whether the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent not to renew or not.”

The former Lille striker is one of the best goal-scorers in the world. Last season, he won the Serie A Golden Boot after netting 26 goals in 32 appearances.

Without his goals, the Naples based side would not have been able to end the three decade title drought.

As far as the current season is concerned, so far, Osimhen has netted 6 goals in 7 starts under new manager, Rudi Garcia.

Liverpool already have Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in their strike-force and in all fairness, they do need to spend £156million to lure another forward.

In five starts (all competitions), Nunez has directly contributed in seven goals so far and he deserves a fair chance at Anfield this season.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign Victor Osimhen?