Liverpool still need a top quality and young defensive midfielder to reinforce the midfield department and once again, the name of Manu Kone is in the focus.

The Reds were linked with the French play breaker in the summer but he suffered a knee injury during the U-21 European Championships and we eventually lured Endo.

The Japanese international will turn 31 in February next year and he has rarely started under Jurgen Klopp.

Alexis Mac Allister is not a natural deep lying midfielder and the Merseysiders need a long term fix for the No. 6 role.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are interested in signing Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Bavarians want a quality holding midfielder and are even willing to pay the clause worth £35m-£39m to lure the 22-year-old from the Bundesliga side.

However, the German champions face pressure from the Anfield club, who are actively looking to reinforce the position in the center of the park.

Kone is not only a defense minded player who likes to tackle to break play but also someone who is not afraid to take on opponents and beat them.

Last year, in the top five European leagues, among defensive and central midfielders, no one completed more dribbles (59) than the young Frenchman.

In the summer, Liverpool were able to lure Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich. Should they now beat the Germans and pay £35m-£39m to secure the signing of Kone?