4-3-3: Liverpool starting lineup vs Everton – Predicted XI

After earning just a single point in the last two games, Liverpool will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they collide against Everton in the early kick-off today.

The Toffees are struggling in the bottom half of the table and the Reds should be considered firm favorites to earn all three points.

As far as the team news is concerned, Andy Robertson will undergo a surgery on his shoulder and will be out for months.

In such a scenario, Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas, will have to step up in the left back position.

The likes of Van Dijk, Matip and Alexander-Arnold would feature with the former Olympiakos man in the backline in front of Alisson Becker.

In the center of the park, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are still out injured whereas, Jones is suspended.

We can expect Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai to start in the midfield.

In the attacking third, Diogo Jota is back after serving his one game suspension but Darwin Nunez may get the nod to start as the main center forward up front.

The likes of Luis Diaz and Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, would likely feature on the flanks again.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 lineup vs Everton: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Diaz, Nunez, Salah.