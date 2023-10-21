Liverpool have been after Victor Osimhen for some time and the latest reports indicate they have agreed terms of a contract to sign the Nigerian international from Napoli.

According to Valter De Maggio, the African striker opted not to extend his contract with the Italian champions and has agreed to join the Reds.

News – Liverpool pressing to secure signing of £35m-£39m dribbling midfielder – Report

The Italian journalist told Televomero (via Area Napoli):

“The president refers to a meeting that took place in Castel di Sangro. The parties had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then Calenda and Osimhen they went back on their word.”

“What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool . There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached. Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli.”

Osimhen won the Paolo Rossi award in the last campaign and netted 31 goals in all competitions for Napoli. Still, he earns a relatively low salary of £75,000 a week.

After a terrific season, the Scudetto winners valued him at around £154million in the summer transfer window but the price has now dropped.

According to a report covered by Calcio Mercato yesterday, club president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, hopes to get a fee of around £87million (100 million euros) from the sale of his prized asset.

The 24-year-old has netted 20 goals in 27 appearances for Nigeria and is one of the best goal-scorers in the game at the moment.

Have your say – Should Liverpool bid £87million to finally sign Victor Osimhen.