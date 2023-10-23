Liverpool have already netted twenty goals in the Premier League so far and have ample quality and depth in their offense.

Still, the Reds are consistently linked with Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, whose future at Napoli is uncertain.

According to reports in Italy (Radio Kiss Kiss via Tutto Mercato Web), the 24-year-old center forward has been negotiating a contract renewal with the Serie A champions for some time.

It is reported that Liverpool have held direct talks with his representatives and asked about the costs, conditions and feasibility of the operation.

If Osimhen does not sign an extension with the Naples based side then a move is possible but more likely in the summer rather than the winter transfer window.

As far as the asking fee is concerned, Calcio Mercato have recently revealed that it would take a fee of around £87m to secure his signing.

In the Scudetto winning last campaign, the African superstar netted 26 goals and won the Capocannoniere trophy.

This season, so far, he has featured in 10 games and directly contributed in 7 goals (6 goals and 1 assist), however, he missed the last league game at the weekend due to a hamstring concern.

Liverpool already have Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota for the central striking position and in all fairness, Klopp does not need a new CF.

Instead, the German manager needs to improve the backline and lure a top play breaker for the midfield. What do you think?

