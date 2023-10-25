Liverpool are already linked with a number of quality wingers to replace Mohamed Salah and once again, the name of Rodrygo is in the lime light.

According to reports in Spain, Jurgen Klopp is willing to sign the Brazilian international to replace the Egyptian superstar at Anfield.

According to Eduardo Inda, Klopp “loves” Rodrygo. The journalist stated (Diario Madridista):

“Klopp, in addition to being a great coach, likes good players. He likes a Real Madrid player that the leadership loves, but who could leave if Mbappe arrives in the summer. He is a player who would be thinking of him to replace Salah.”

“The player he loves is Rodrygo. He would put him in the band because he is to replace the Egyptian. If Mbappe comes there would be many overloaded positions at Real Madrid,”

Rodrygo is a versatile talent who can play on either flank and even as a center forward but he has mainly excelled on the right flank.

He scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in Madrid’s UEFA Champions League winning campaign in 2022. Last season, the 22-year-old directly contributed in 30 goals in all competitions for the Los Blancos (19 goals and 11 assists).

Since the departure of Karim Benzema in the summer, the Samba star has featured in the No.9 role and scored just 2 goals in 13 appearances so far in the current campaign.

Rodrygo does not want to play as an out and out striker and Madrid value him at around 100 million euros (£87m).

Salah’s numbers have been incredible ever since he moved to Liverpool in 2017 and even at the age of 31, he is our best attacker.

The veteran is the leading goal scorer for the Reds, who would need a proven quality and world class playmaker to replace him.

In your view, is Rodrygo good enough? Should Liverpool pay £87m to sign him?