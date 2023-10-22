Liverpool regularly leaked goals in the last campaign and a shaky defense was one of the main reasons they ended up finishing outside the top four.

However, the Merseysiders did not spend a single penny to reinforce the backline in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool expect to secure signing of £34.9million player – Confident

The Reds were after a left sided center half in the form of Goncalo Inacio but the Portuguese international ended up signing a new contract with Sporting CP.

His previous contract had a release clause of 45 million euros and the current deal contains an exit clause of 60 million euros (£52.4million).

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are still looking to sign the Seleccao defender, who has been brilliant for the Lions.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), the Anfield club want to sign Inacio in the January transfer window but the Liga Nos leaders wish to only sell him next summer.

The Portuguese media outlet have mentioned that the only way the Premier League side can secure his signing in winter is by activating the release clause.

Therefore, Liverpool will have to splash a fee of £52.4million to get the signing done in the middle of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have only kept two clean sheets in nine league appearances so far this season and conceded first in five fixtures.

The German manager needs to improve the backline as soon as possible to prepare the best team that can challenge on all fronts.

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay a fee of £52.4million to finally sign Goncalo Inacio in January?