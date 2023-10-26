Seven changes – Liverpool 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Toulouse – Predicted XI

Liverpool return to Europa League action tonight and will face French side, Toulouse. Three points will further strengthen their position at the top of the group.

The Reds won the Merseyside derby at the weekend and Jurgen Klopp could rest several players. We can expect seven changes to the squad that started vs February.

Caoimhin Kelleher could replace Alisson Becker to start in the goal. In front of the Irish shot stopper, Quansah and Matip may return to feature in the central defense.

Joe Gomez should return and replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the right back position, on the other hand, Tsimikas would retain his LB place in the starting XI.

In the center of the park, Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones may return and replace the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Ryan Gravenberch should start again.

As far as the attack is concerned, Darwin Nunez will probably return to start as the main center forward up front.

Diogo Jota may feature on the left flank and Salah may retain his place on the right wing. Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Toulouse: