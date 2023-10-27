Liverpool remain heavily linked with Jamal Musiala and the latest news going on in the media is interesting.

Earlier this month, Sport Bild reported that Klopp is plotting a move to lure the German international from Bayern Munich.

More recently, Chrisitian Falk has reiterated that the Reds wish to secure the signing of the 20-year-old playmaker, who is a wanted man in the market. The renowned journalist stated (Bild):

“Everyone knows that they can lure Musiala to their club and Liverpool will now have Manchester City at the table, while Real Madrid are very interested as well. Bayern are doing everything they can to keep Musiala in Munich.“

“He cost them €200,000 and is now worth €110m (£96million). That’s what a player like that would cost if you want him, but that isn’t that much anymore.“

Pundit, Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped the Merseysiders to lure the Kaiser and claims that Musiala would be ready to agree a move to Liverpool.

The former Aston Villa striker told Football Insider:

“I think they’re (Liverpool) missing one more top midfielder in there. Musiala is the kind of player that could win the Ballon d’Or, but I don’t think it’s possible at Bayern Munich.”

“Germany aren’t great at the moment either, so for him to win it – does he have to be in the Premier League or in La Liga with Real Madrid?I think it’s something the player would love to do. He knows England well.”

The 25-capped international netted sixteen goals and provided as many assists in the last campaign but this season, he has mostly warmed the bench in the Bundesliga.

So, it is not surprising that the contract talks have not progressed. In your view should Liverpool pay £96million to sign Jamal Musiala?