Stars return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Nottingham

Liverpool defeated Toulouse 5-1 at Anfield in the Europa League last week and will now collide against Nottingham at home in the Premier League.

Last season, the Reds earned all three points in this fixture and should be considered favorites to win vs the Tricky Trees, who are struggling in the bottom half of the table.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp would likely bring in his star players back to the starting XI.

In the goal, Alisson Becker should replace Kelleher and in front of the Brazilian superstar, Van Dijk, Konate and Tsimikas would return to partner Trent in the backline.

In the center of the park, Gravenberch had an impressive game and he could retain his place. Endo scored his first goal for the club but Mac Allister may return to replace him.

Jones will serve his final game of his suspension today and Dominik Szoboszlai would take his place in the midfield.

As far as the attack is concerned, Darwin Nunez may feature in the No.9 role. Mohamed Salah would replace Elliott to play on the right flank.

On the other hand, Luis Diaz may return to replace Diogo Jota and feature on the left wing.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Nottingham: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.