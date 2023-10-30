Liverpool are after Victor Osimhen, who has not been able to agree a new deal with Italian champions, Napoli, as yet.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Nigerian international earns around 4.5 million euros per season and is looking for a new contract that will double the salary to 9 million euros per season.

Osimhen was the leading goal scorer in the Serie A as the Naples based side ended more than three decade long title drought last season.

He surely deserves a bumper pay rise but CM claim the difference between what he wants and the club is prepared to offer is a big one.

On the other hand, Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis wants a release clause of £174million (200 million euros) in the new deal.

The 24-year-old netted 31 goals in all competitions in the last campaign. At the moment, he is out with a hamstring injury and has missed the last four games.

The media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool have decisively moved with multiple direct contacts to sign Osimhen, who is also on the radar of Chelsea.

The question is, do the Merseysiders need to secure his signing?

Yesterday, Jurgen Klopp’s front three Jota, Salah and Nunez were all on the scoresheet as the Reds defeated Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Dutch international, Cody Gakpo came on from the bench to find the net only to see his strike ruled out for offside. Luis Diaz, who has been in brilliant form, was unavailable.

So, in all honesty, Liverpool really do not need to improve their attack at the moment, especially the CF/False No.9 position.

Instead, after improving the midfield in the summer, the Anfield club must focus on strengthening the backline. What do you think?