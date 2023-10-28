After losing out on luring Jude Bellingham last summer, Liverpool are hunting to sign Bayern Munich superstar, Jamal Musiala.

As per today’s version of Abendzeitung München (news image provided below), the Bundesliga giants hope to hold on to the playmaker, whose current contract will expire in 2026.

The German news source have mentioned that the 20-year-old is “being hunted” by several top clubs in the continent and he is highly admired by Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Bayern president, Herbert Hainer, told AZ:

“If other clubs look at Jamal Musiala, it doesn’t surprise us at all because he is an outstanding player – he just showed that again on Tuesday in Istanbul.”

“He has a contract with us until 2026 and knows what he has at FC Bayern, that all doors are open to him here. I would like to have him with us for a very long time. There is no rush on either side.”

AZ claim Guardiola wants to sign Musiala to replace Kevin de Bruyne at Manchester City but he faces competition from Liverpool and Real Madrid, who are also “keen” to lure the German.

As per the report, Bayern are under no pressure and concrete discussions over contract extension will only take place after the end the current season.

The £96m-rated player wants to be one of the highest earners at the club. At the moment, he only takes home around eight million euros per season.

On the other hand, the top earner, Harry Kane, who was signed from Spurs in the summer, earns a mammoth salary of 24 million euros per season.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.