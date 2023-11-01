Liverpool defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and will collide against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to rest majority of the players who featured vs the Tricky Trees at the weekend. Nine changes could be made against the Cherries.

Alisson Becker kept another clean sheet but in his place, we may see Kelleher return to feature in the fourth round of the League Cup.

The backline may be entirely changed. Gomez, Matip, Quansah and Chambers could get the nod to feature.

In the center of the park, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister should be rested and we can expect the likes of Elliott, Endo and Jones, who missed the last three domestic games due to suspension, to start.

The complex scenario regarding the family of Luis Diaz is still pending and we hope it is resolved at the earliest. So, the Colombian winger should be unavailable again.

Salah and Jota may start in the wide offensive positions, on the other hand, Darwin Nunez could be rested and in his place, Dutch international, Cody Gakpo may return to the starting XI.

Liverpool’s predicted starting lineup against Bournemouth: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Chambers; Elliott, Endo, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo.