Liverpool have been heavily linked with Leroy Sane and they have been backed to hire his services to replace Mohamed Salah.

Last month, Sport revealed the Reds are willing to pay a huge fee to sign the German international from Bayern Munich.

Now, former Aston Villa player has tipped Liverpool to secure the signing of Leroy Sane as he is the “perfect” man to strengthen the right wing position at Anfield.

The retired striker told Football Insider:

“Wow, he’s (Sane’s) absolutely electric, he can finish with both feet – I think he’d be perfect for Liverpool.”

“But, will Liverpool want to spend the money it will take to get him – or will they look at someone a bit younger for that price?”

The Kaiser will turn 28 in January and his current contract with the Bundesliga champions will expire in the summer of 2025.

He is one of the highest earning stars at the club and takes home around £20million a year, £386,000 a week.

Sane won every major domestic prize in England with Manchester City under the guidance of Pep Guardiola and has won three Bundesliga titles since moving back to Germany.

The former Schalke playmaker has been in world class form in the current campaign. So far, in nine league appearances, he has directly contributed in ten goals (eight goals and two assists).

In the last league contest vs Darmstadt, the winger netted two goals and set up another as Bayern won the contest 8-0.

