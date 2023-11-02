Liverpool have been linked with Goncalo Inacio for quite some time and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), Real Madrid want to beat the Reds and Manchester United to sign the Portuguese international.

The renowned Spanish media outlet have mentioned that the Los Blancos do not want to wait for the summer as they fear the two English clubs could move to secure his signature.

Therefore, the La Liga leaders, who have the best defensive record in Spain this season, are looking to agree a deal to sign him in the January transfer window.

Madrid have been following Inacio for several months. They want to replace Eder Militao, who faces a long recovery period due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, and the Seleccao center half is the preferred target.

In the summer, Sporting CP agreed a new deal with the 22-year-old star and raised the release clause from 45 million euros to 60 million euros (£52.2million).

AS claim the £52.2million asking fee is an affordable amount for Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United and a great opportunity as Inacio is ‘destined to be dominant over the next decade’.

Sporting CP are on top of the Primeira Liga after 9 games and the young center back has been brilliant.

For Portugal, so far, he is yet to concede a goal in four appearances and has even directly contributed in four goals (two goals and two assists).

Liverpool have been looking to lure a center back for a while. Should they pay £52.2million to sign Goncalo Inacio in January?