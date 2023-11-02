Liverpool will need to sign a top right winger when Mohamed Salah ends up leaving the club and once again, the name of Donyell Malen is in the lime light.

Back in September, Sport Bild reported that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the Dutch international from his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

News – Club fear Liverpool could agree signing of £52.2million star – Report

More recently, Spanish source, Todo Fichajes, have also reported that the German manager has set his sights on luring the Oranje playmaker with Salah’s future at Anfield uncertain.

The media outlet claim Dortmund value their prized asset at around £50million and Liverpool will sit down and negotiate the fee with the Bundesliga side.

Malen was a hit in the Netherlands for PSV Eindhoven before moving to Germany. Last season, he netted 10 goals and provided 8 assists in all competitions for BvB.

The 24-year-old can play on either flank and even as a center forward but mainly, he has performed well as a right winger.

In the current campaign, so far, the 26-capped international has started 12 games under Edin Terzic, scored 4 goals and also provided 2 assists.

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah has directly contributed in 14 goals in as many appearances for the Reds this term.

Klopp needs a world class player to replace the Egyptian. Do you think Donyell Malen has the quality to improve the already fantastic attack at Anfield?

Should Liverpool pay £50million to sign him?