Liverpool lured four midfielders in the summer transfer window, still, they are looking to further improve the department and the name of Arthur Vermeeren is on their radar.

The Reds adequately strengthened the attacking midfield options but lured a veteran in the form of Endo for the defensive midfield role.

News – Liverpool will negotiate £50million fee to sign playmaker – Report

The Japanese international, who has mainly warmed the bench in the Premier League, is not a long term fix and surely not an adequate replacement for Fabinho.

Hence, Liverpool are in the market for a young and talented No.6 and according to Mundo Deportivo, they are interested in signing Vermeeren from Royal Antwerp.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the likes of Man Utd and particularly, Barca are also after the 18-year-old midfielder, who could cost around £21.7million (25 million euros).

The teenage sensation broke into the Antwerp’s first team last season and was rock solid in the DM role.

Vermeeren started 18 games in the Jupiler Pro League and helped the team keep 13 clean sheets as they went on to win the title.

Moreover, he started every game for the The Great Old in the Belgian Cup and was brilliant in the 2-0 victory in the final vs Mechelen.

This season, he won the Super Cup and after impressive displays, last month, he made his debut for the senior international side.

Apart from being a solid play breaker, the youngster has the talent to play in the advanced midfield role as well. He has directly contributed in 6 goals (1 goal and 5 assists) so far this term.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £21.7million to sign Arthur Vermeeren?