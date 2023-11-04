Liverpool will face Luton Town away from home on Sunday and will look to extend the winning run to five games.

Jurgen Klopp opted to start regular stars on the bench during the midweek game against Bournemouth and we can expect them to return to the XI tomorrow.

News – Liverpool will negotiate £50million fee to sign playmaker – Report

Alisson Becker should replace Kelleher to feature in the goal against the newly promoted side, who are in the relegation zone after ten games.

In the backline, Kostas Tsimikas would likely be the only player to retain his place in the starting eleven.

The likes of Van Dijk, Konate and Alexander-Arnold are expected to return and replace Quansah, Matip and Gomez respectively the the back.

Dominik Szoboszlai started as a winger in the League Cup contest vs the Cherries but should feature in the center of the park against Luton.

We can expect Dutch international, Ryan Gravenberch, and Argentine World Cup winning star, Alexis Mac Allister, to return to the starting eleven and partner Szoboszlai in the midfield.

Darwin Nunez has netted three goals in the last three games and the in form Uruguayan must return to the starting lineup at the weekend.

Salah should retain his place on the right flank, on the other hand, Diogo Jota is expected to feature on the left flank.

Liverpool predicted starting eleven vs Luton: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota.