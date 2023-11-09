4-3-3: Liverpool predicted starting XI vs Toulouse with key changes

Liverpool sit comfortably at the top of their Europa League group and can confirm qualification to the KO stages with a win tonight against Toulouse.

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp is expected to make several key changes to the squad that started vs Luton Town in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Reds have confirmed that skipper, Virgil van Dijk, will miss the contest in France due to illness.

Hence, we can expect Matip and Quansah to start in the central defense for the Merseysiders in front of Kelleher. Gomez could replace Trent in the right back role.

On the other hand, Tsimikas should return to the starting XI and feature in the left back position. Robertson remains sidelined with injury.

In the center of the park, Wataru Endo, who was brilliant in the victory against Toulouse, should return and feature in the No. 6 role.

In such a scenario, Mac Allister could play in his preferred advanced midfield role alongside Elliott. Szoboszlai might be rested and Klopp has confirmed that there are fitness concerns with Joes and Gravenberch.

As far as the offense is concerned, Ben Doak could replace Mohamed Salah to start on the right wing. At the other end, Luis Diaz may return to start on the left flank.

Dutch international, Cody Gakpo may get the nod to feature in the False No. 9 role.

Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 starting XI vs Toulouse: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Doak, Gakpo, Diaz.