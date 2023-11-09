After adequately reinforcing the midfield in the summer transfer window, Liverpool need to focus on strengthening their defense in winter.

The Reds have been linked with a number of quality central defenders but lately, the name of Goncalo Inacio has been in the lime light a lot.

News – Liverpool hell-bent on signing £33.8million a year star – He likes Reds

As per today’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below), Liverpool will have to agree a fee worth £52.3m (60 million euros) to activate the release clause and seal the signing of Inacio.

The Portuguese international is one of the best players for Sporting CP and manager, Ruben Amorin, has no plans of selling the superstar in the January transfer window.

However, even the coach is aware he will be able to do nothing if suitors like Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid opt to meet the £52.3m exit clause.

The 38-year-old manager stated:

“If they pay the release clause, they have to go, if they don’t pay, no one will leave.”

Poor defense was the main reason why Liverpool failed to earn Champions League qualification and this term, they need to solve the conundrum to have a strong chance of challenging for the Premier League title.

Fortunately, Brazilian shot stopper, Alisson Becker, has been sensational in goal or else, the Reds would have had fewer points on the table.

