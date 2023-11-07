Liverpool dopped points against a newly promoted team yet again and Luton were able to take advantage of the Merseysiders’ defensive concerns.

The Reds need to reinforce their backline and have been linked with Portuguese international, Goncalo Inacio, for some time.

According to AS via Diario de Noticias (news image provided below), Sporting signed a new deal with the defender in the summer but would be willing to offload him in January.

The news source have mentioned that Inacio’s current contract with the Liga Nos giants has a release clause of 60 million euros.

However, in the winter transfer window, they are ready to accept an installment plan.

As per DN, the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing the Seleccao star.

It is reported that the suitors will be able to agree a deal with the Lions if they make an initial fixed payment of 45 million euros (£39million) and the remaining 15 million euros (£13million) in the form of achievable objectives.

Inacio is expected to make the decision very soon and it is likely he will leave the Primeira Liga side, who are currently leading the league, in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old was previously earning around 400,000 euros a year and then he signed a deal worth a million euros a year.

He can get a bumper pay rise if he opts to move to one of the above mentioned sides in the middle of the campaign.

The question is, should Liverpool agree the £39million + £13million deal required to sign Goncalo Inacio?