Liverpool and Manchester United need to reinforce things at the back and the Premier League giants are battling to sign Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP.

According to a report published by Correio da Manha, the Reds, the Red Devils and Real Madrid are interested in luring the Portuguese international in January.

The Lions have already confirmed that their stars will only leave if the respective release clauses are met and Inacio’s deal has a clause worth 60 million euros (£52.6m).

Tomorrow night, league leaders, Sporting, will collide against, reigning champions, Benfica, in the Lisbon derby and all the eyes will be on the 22-year-old center half.

CM Jornal claim that representatives of Madrid, Liverpool and United would be present to observe the performance of the defender.

It is reported that Man Utd are even ready to activate the release clause £52.6m to sign Inacio but they have set a payment plan.

The Old Trafford outfit intend to beat competition by paying 45 million euros as a fixed fee and 15 million euros in add-ons.

United have good relations with Sporting and their current captain, Bruno Fernandes, a former Lions superstar, could convince Inacio to join him.

Jurgen Klopp must strengthen the defense that has been highly inconsistent for over an year. Van Dijk and Matip are past their prime and a young leader for the future should be lured.

