Stars return – Liverpool 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Brentford – Predicted XI

Liverpool will face Brentford in the Premier League today and it could be a tough test at Anfield against a side in form.

The Reds have failed to win their last two games in all competitions, on the other hand, the Bees have won their last three on the trot in the PL.

Klopp’s men would look to return to winning ways and majority of the stars are expected to return to the starting lineup.

Skipper, Van Dijk, missed the last game due to illness and he could return with Konate to feature in the central defense in front of Brazilian goal keeper, Alisson Becker.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would likely replaced Joe Gomez to play in the right back role, at the other end, Tsimikas may retain his LB position.

In the center of the park, Hungarian international, Dominik Szoboszlai could return and partner Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott.

As far as the offense is concerned, Diogo Jota could replace Luis Diaz on the left flank. Mohamed Salah will likely replace Ben Doak to feature on the right wing.

On the other hand, Darwin Nunez may get the nod to start ahead of Cody Gakpo in the center forward role for the Reds.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Brentford: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk; Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Jota.