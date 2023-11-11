Liverpool are in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe, who could end up leaving Paris Saint-Germain for free next summer.

A few days ago, we covered a story via L’Equipe starting that the Reds are determined to lure the French international in 2024.

More recently, reports coming from Spain suggest that the Merseysiders are best positioned to sign Mbappe.

According to Cadena Ser (via Sport), the Anfield club are best placed to hire the services of the Les Bleus forward, who is one of the best players in the world.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool have followed the situation of the 24-year-old for some time and have ‘gone so far as to present offers for him’.

Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 as a teenager and won the Golden Boot at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Despite all the drama surrounding his future, he has been in top form for PSG and has so far netted 10 goals in just 9 league starts for the Ligue 1 giants.

The former Monaco man can play anywhere in the attacking third and would be the marquee signing Liverpool need if they do end up offloading superstar, Mohamed Salah, next summer.

It will be intriguing to see whether Klopp’s team can afford the transfer. Mbappe would command a huge signing-on bonus if he moves on a bosman and a massive salary.

At the moment, the Frenchman is already taking home mammoth wages worth £650,000 a week. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.