Even after signing four midfielders in the summer transfer window, Liverpool are looking to improve things in the center, especially, the No. 6 position.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in hiring the services of Joao Neves from Benfica.

As per yesterday’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below), Liverpool scouts were present in the Derby de Lisboa to observe the performance of the young Portuguese midfielder.

The news source have mentioned that apart from the Merseysiders, the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City also follow the player.

The headline states “Joao Neves seduces Arsenal and Liverpool” and the Anfield club were highly impressed as the 19-year-old scored a goal to help Benfica win all three points against rivals, Sporting CP.

Neves is a natural deep lying play-breaker, he broke into the Eagles’ first team last season, made 17 appearances in the league and helped the team keep 11 clean sheets on their way to the Liga Nos title.

Benfica president, Rui Costa, is aware his prized asset is in high demand but he is not willing to sell the player and intends to keep him at least until the end of the next campaign.

In such a scenario, the Seleccao legend has made it clear that suitors will have to agree a fee worth 120 million euros (£104.5m) to activate the release and sign Joao Neves.

Not to forget, Chelsea paid £104.5m to lure Enzo Fernandes from the Primeira Liga side and thus far, he has not proved to be a hit in the Premier League.

