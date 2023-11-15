Liverpool were linked with Andre Trindade all summer long but Fluminense wanted to hold on to the player and succeeded.

The Brazilian side have since won the Copa Libertadores with brilliant performances from the midfielder and will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

However, if reports in the media are anything to go by then the South American club are resigned to losing their prized asset in the winter transfer window.

As per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), big European clubs are in the market for a top defensive midfielder and the name of Andre is on the wishlist of Liverpool and Barcelona.

The Catalan outlet claim that in the summer, the Reds were a step away from signing the 22-year-old but he decided to stay in order to win the Copa Libertadores.

In January, he “will make the leap to Europe no matter what” and Fluminense are aware they will not be able to stop him.

Manager, Fernando Diniz, who is also the interim boss of the Brazil international side, has called up Andre for the upcoming World Cup qualification fixtures against Colombia and World Champions, Argentina.

Sport state “Liverpool have taken the lead” to finally seal the signing, on the other hand, Barca continue to observe him closely.

Andre’s current deal with Fluminense has a release clause of £35million (Lance). For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.