Liverpool have one of the best attacks in the Premier League, still, they are looking to further reinforce the department with an eye on future.

The Reds have been linked with multiple talented playmakers and one of them is German international, Florian Wirtz.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that the Merseysiders are in pole position to hire the services of the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder.

More recently, Spanish source has revealed, Liverpool are prepared to bid £80.2million (92 million euros) to secure the signing of Wirtz.

The news outlet have mentioned that the 20-year-old star is also on the radar of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, who are always on the lookout to secure the best German players.

The 12-capped international likes to play in the No.10 role behind the main center forward and has regularly scored/created goals for Leverkusen.

In the current campaign, so far, Wirtz has started 14 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga leaders and directly contributed in 16 goals (6 goals and 10 assists).

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has mainly utilized the 4-3-3 formation and since the departure of Coutinho in 2018, we have never really used someone in the No. 10 role regularly.

In the current squad, the likes of Szoboszlai and Gakpo have ample experience of playing in the hole behind the striker.

So, we do not really need to improve the offense at the moment unless a star player ends up leaving. If Salah leaves, a quality (natural) right winger must be lured.

