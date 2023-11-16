Liverpool are consistently linked with Kylian Mbappe and reports indicate they have even submitted a significant offer to sign him.

The French international may end up leaving PSG on a Bosman next summer and the links with Real Madrid are disappearing.

News – Liverpool lead to finally seal signing of £35million star – Report

According to AS (news image provided below), the Los Blancos are looking at Nico Williams to reinforce their attack.

The Spanish giants feel they already have Vinicius in the left wing role preferred by Mbappe and they may not want to bear the huge cost of signing the Les Bleus superstar.

AS claim the 24-year-old would command a huge signing-on bonus of 100 million euros, otherwise, he will not join as he has important offers on the table, particularly from Liverpool, who have reactivated their interest in signing him.

It must be noted that at the moment, Mbappe takes home a salary of around £33.8million a year (around 38 million euros per season).

It is reported that to sign him on a Bosman, he would have to be paid an enormous salary of around 70 million euros per season.

So, Liverpool will have to shatter their pay structure to sign Kylian Mbappe, who will turn 25 next month.

In your opinion, can the Reds really afford to secure his signature?