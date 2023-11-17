Another day, another story on the future of Kylian Mbappe, who may end up leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next year.

According to Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), Real Madrid continue to be linked with the Frenchman but there is ‘no unanimity’.

One side is pushing to forget about the 24-year-old attacker and the other side is pressing to bring him to the Bernabeu.

The major dilemma with the deal is that it is going to be extremely expensive and Madrid have financial concerns.

On the other hand, MD claim that Liverpool are ‘ready to go into action’ to sign Mbappe, who is also on the wish-list of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

MD claim Bellingham is currently the highest earner at Real Madrid and he takes home a net salary of around 10 million euros per season.

Mbappe would not only command a huge signing on bonus but also wants net wages worth £30.6million a year (35 million euros per season) to join.

Liverpool have to meet the mammoth wage demands of the former AS Monaco forward to get the signing done and it remains to be seen whether they can afford to pull off such a deal.

Apart from economic aspects, it is reported that ‘his rudeness’ towards the Spanish giants has diminished his popularity. Therefore, Premier League clubs can pounce.

In your view, should Liverpool break the bank to sign Kylian Mbappe?