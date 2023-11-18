Liverpool focused on midfield in the summer, they must reinforce the defense in winter and the name of Goncalo Inacio is heavily linked.

The Portuguese international may end up leaving Sporting CP in the January transfer window and reports indicate that the Reds are ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race.

News – Liverpool ‘ready to go into action’, have to pay £30.6million a year for signing – Report

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp is close to luring Inacio and the Merseysiders are ahead of the La Liga giants to secure his signature.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders are willing to bet hard to hire the services of the Lions star, who has been in top form this season.

It is reported that Liverpool are prepared to pay the asking fee to sign him and O Jogo in Portugal have revealed that the release clause of 60 million euros (£52.5m) must be met.

The Anfield club can not only meet the clause but are also ready to offer him a starting role in the team.

In contrast, Barcelona do not have the financial power to reach the asking price of Sporting CP, on the other hand, Real Madrid cannot promise him a leading role in their already star-studded squad.

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, is back to his best this season but the veteran is past his prime and so is Joel Matip. On the other hand, Joe Gomez has been inconsistent and injury prone.

Hence, the Reds need to reinforce the central defense with a leader for the future and Goncalo Inacio would be a top signing.

In your opinion, should Liverpool agree the £52.5m asking fee to sign him?