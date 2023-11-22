Liverpool have been after Andre Trindade for some time and the Brazilian international will now be available in the winter transfer window.

The Reds pushed to secure the Samba star in the summer but Fluminense were adamant, held on to him and won the Copa Libertadores.

However, the South American club are willing to offload their prized asset in January and have set a price tag.

According to Goal Brasil, Liverpool are prepared to pay a high fee to sign Andre, who is also on the radar of Fulham in the Premier League.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the midfielder’s current contract contains a release clause of 40 million euros.

However, Fluminense are prepared to sell him for a fee of £30.4million (35 million euros). So far, the Tricolor have not received a single formal proposal and are waiting for official offers.

Andre was a key member of the team that went on to win their first Copa Libertadores trophy and will take part in the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

During the international break, he featured for full 90 minutes in the World Cup qualification fixtures against Colombia and last night versus arch rivals, Argentina. The Selecao lost both the contests.

Klopp signed four midfielders in the summer transfer window and has primarily played Alexis Mac Allister in the No. 6 role this season. The Argentine international is not a natural DM/deep lying playmaker.

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay £30.4million to sign Andre in January?