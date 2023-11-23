Liverpool want to reinforce things at the back and the name of Goncalo Inacio has been heavily linked with them lately.

Two days back, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that the Reds are plotting a move to sign the Portuugese international from Sporting CP in the January transfer window.

News – Liverpool prepared to pay high fee to sign £30.4million star – report

The Merseysiders have been heavily linked with defensive midfielder, Andre Trindade, of Fluminense.

However, TEAMtalk have recently revealed that the Anfield club have ended their interest in luring the Brazilian and Fulham are now favorites to hire his services.

Manager, Jurgen Klopp is now fully focused on strengthening their defense after reinforcing the midfield in summer.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are to press through to secure the fifth biggest signing of their history by getting Inacio from the Lions for £52.4million.

The Portuguese international is one of the most important members of Ruben Amorim’s side, who will only allow the prized asset to leave if the release clause of £52.4million is met.

Inconsistent defense was the main reason why Liverpool failed to finish in the top four in the last campaign.

This term, Virgil van Dijk has returned to his best but the veteran Dutchman is still past his prime and so is Matip. Gomez is a utility player and Konate is often injured.

Therefore, a young and strong center back should be lured and Goncalo Inacio would be the perfect signing. It will be intriguing to see whether the player would want to leave Sporting in the middle of the campaign.

Inacio has made five senior appearances for Portugal and is yet to concede a goal. During the international break, he featured for full 90 minutes in the 2-0 victory against Iceland.

Have your say – Should Liverpool pay £52.4million to secure his signing?