Liverpool were after Khephren Thuram in the summer and even reports last month indicated that they are leading to hire his services.

As per yesterday’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Juventus are Inter Milan are interested in luring the French international but they face tough competition from the Anfield club.

The Nerazzurri, who reached the final of the Champions League last term, lured Marcus Thuram in the summer and are now looking to get his younger brother as well.

The dilemma for the Italian clubs is the high asking price set by Nice, who are demanding a fee of £34.8m (40 million euros) for Thuram.

Liverpool have a great desire to finally sign the versatile midfielder and have the edge over the Serie A clubs as they can break the bank to meet the £34.8m asking price.

Thuram is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the defensive and central midfield roles. Last season, he directly contributed in 10 goals in all competitions.

The 22-year-old was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year and managed average 3 shot-creating chances per match.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, Nice have the best defensive record in the French league and are only a point behind champions, PSG.

The Les Bleus midfielder has thus far started nine games in the league and helped the team keep seven clean sheets.

Liverpool need a long term solution for the No.6 position. Should they pay £34.8m to finally sign Khephren Thuram?