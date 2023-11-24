4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI vs Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City will collide at the Etihad when the Premier League returns tomorrow after the international break. Who will come out on top?

The Reds were in top form for their respective countries and Klopp would want them to emulate the form against the Sky Blues on Saturday.

News – Liverpool to press through to secure fifth biggest £52.4million signing – Report

As far as the team news is concerned, Alisson Becker should start in the goal and in front of the Samba goalie, the likes of Van Dijk and Matip could feature in the central defense.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would play in the right back position, at the other hand, with Andy Robertson still out injured, Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas, will likely start in the left back role.

In the center of the park, summer signings, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai would get the nod to start.

Gravenberch rested and trained well during the international break, Mac Allister helped Argentine beat Brazil and Szoboszlai led his nation to book a place at the European championships next year.

As far as the offense is concerned, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz netted multiple goals for their respective countries, on the other hand, Diogo Jota managed to provide an assist for Portugal.

We can expect Salah and Diaz to feature on the flanks and Nunez must start as the lone center forward up front.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 starting XI vs Manchester City: