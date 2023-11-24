Liverpool are in search of a quality center back who can serve the club in the long run and the name of Lucas Beraldo is in the focus.

The Reds completely ignored the problems at back in the summer and solely focused on fixing their midfield. Now, they need to reinforce the defense.

If reports in South America are anything to go by then the Anfield club are in pole position to hire the services of Beraldo.

According to UOL, Liverpool are leading to agree the signing of the talented defender, who has turned 20 today.

The youngster has played just over an year of professional football but has high potential and that is why the Merseysiders are after him.

This is his first full season and he has already won a title with Sao Paolo. In the Brazilian Cup, Beraldo made eight appearances and helped the team keep five clean sheets as they went on to lift the trophy.

His current contract with the club will expire in the summer of 2026 and reports have indicated that he could cost around £20m (Sky Sports News).

Liverpool only let in 26 PL goals in the quadruple chasing 2021-22 campaign, on the other hand, they conceded 47 league goals last term.

The inconsistent backline was the main reason behind our failure to earn Champions League qualification and now that Van Dijk and Matip are veterans, Klopp needs to invest in quality young blood.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £20m to sign Lucas Beraldo?