Liverpool are linked with several right wingers as they look to eventually replace Mohamed Salah, whose current contract at Anfield will expire in 2025.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysdiers are interested in securing the signing of Raphinha from Barcelona.

News – Liverpool concretely moving to sign £43million star – Journalist

According to Football Insider, the Spanish champions have put the Brazilian international up for sale as they need funds to permanently sign Felix and Cancelo.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur could move in to bring the winger back to the Premier League.

As far as the fee is concerned, it is reported that a bid worth £40million could be enough to get the signing done.

Raphinha proved his worth in England with Leeds United and was a key player under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

Last season, he started 25 games in the La Liga for Barca and directly contributed in 14 goals to help Xavi’s men win the title.

This season, the Spanish manager has mostly kept the 26-year-old on the bench. So far, he has only started three league games for the Catalan giants.

Therefore, the 19-capped Samba star is unwanted at the Nou Camp and should leave to play regular first team football.

Raphinha has the pace and the dribbling ability to trouble defenders but the question is, is he good enough to replace Mohamed Salah, who has broken a number of goalscoring records at Anfield?

