Liverpool have been linked with German international, Leroy Sane, for some time and the latest reports are interesting.

Earlier this month, Sky Germany revealed Bayern Munich would be worried about the Anfield side’s interest in their playmaker.

News – Report – Liverpool lead to agree signing of £20m player

More recently, a renowned Bundesliga journalist has claimed that Liverpool are concretely moving to sign Sane from the Bavarians.

Christian Falk, who is the Head of Football for famous German media outlet Bild/Sport Bild, stated:

“Liverpool’s interest in Leroy Sane is concrete. You can compare him to the man he might end up replacing at Anfield in Mo Salah; they both have speed and Sane is certainly younger.”

“Bayern Munich are aware of the interest and after the international break they will meet the agents, LIAN Sports Group, to talk about an extension.”

The £43million-rated winger, whose current contract at the Allianz will expire in 2025, has netted 9 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions this season and surely deserved a new contract.

Last night, he featured for full 90 minutes as Thomas Tuchel’s men defeated FC Koln 1-0 to move to the top of the Bundesliga for the time being.

Salah has been sensational for Liverpool and even this season, his form has been world class. Today, the Reds will collide against PL champions, Man City, and the Egyptian superstar is one of the players who can decide the contest.

Sane is 27, on the other hand, Salah is 31. Soon, Jurgen Klopp will have to replace the African winger. Do you think the Kaiser is good enough to take his place on the right flank at Anfield?