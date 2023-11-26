Liverpool have been looking to improve their backline for some time and the name of Lucas Beraldo is consistently linked with them lately.

Two days ago, we covered a story via UOL indicating that the Reds are leading the race to lure the South American central defender.

As per today’s version of The Sunday People (news image provided below), Newcastle United are prepared to rival the Merseysiders in order to secure the 20-year-old starlet from Sao Paulo.

The youngster is a highly talented player and the British news source have mentioned that even the likes of Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea are interested in hiring his services.

As far as the Anfield club are concerned, it is reported that Liverpool have already held talks to sign the £20million-rated Beraldo in the new year.

Jurgen Klopp’s men leaked goals on a regular basis last season and failed to earn a spot in the Champions League.

However, the German manager did not even secure a single signing to reinforce the backline in the summer transfer window.

Yesterday, the Reds were able to earn a draw against champions, Manchester City, at the Etihad but were once again vulnerable at the back.

The game would have been over had Haaland and Alvarez converted their clear cut chances in the second half but fortunately, Trent rescued a point despite losing the contest at the back against Doku.

To challenge on all fronts, Liverpool have to strengthen the defense. In your view, should they secure the signing of Lucas Beraldo in the new year?