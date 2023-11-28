Liverpool signed four midfielders in the summer but still need to adequately reinforce the No.6 position in the center of the park.

The name of Andre Trindade has been heavily linked with the Merseysiders, who have been tipped to secure his signing.

News – Liverpool ask conditions for signing, favorites at £35m-£43m – Report

Bruno Formiga believes the Fluminense midfielder would perfectly fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system at Anfield. The South American journalist said: (TNT Sports):

“Andre, he is a guy who takes pressure very well. He gets off pressure very easily. He clears the field very easily. In the rotation, he gives options all the time and that, for what Klopp likes, to speed up the game often, I think he fits in an absurd way,”

“I think he has everything to fit into Klopp’s game model. A lot of things. I think he fits into several. I think he plays easily at City, not as a starter, but I think he fits in. I think he easily plays in Liverpool’s team.”

The 22-year-old won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense and all eyes will be on him when he takes part at the Club World Cup scheduled to start in over two weeks in Saudi Arabia.

Reports have indicated that Liverpool are willing to submit a high bid to sign the Brazil international, who is valued at around £30m.

This term, Mac Alliser, who likes to play in an advanced midfield role, has not looked comfortable in the No.6 position for the Reds.

On the other hand, natural play breaker, Endo, has mainly warmed the bench in the Premier League. In such a scenario, Klopp should look to sign a defensive midfielder in January.

