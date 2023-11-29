Liverpool are one of the clubs chasing the signature of Portuguese international and Benfica midfielder, Joao Neves.

Earlier this month, O Jogo reported that the Reds have been seduced by the performance of the player, who has a release clause of 120 million euros.

More recently, the renowned Portuguese media outlet (news image provided below) have covered another story and stated that the Liga Nos champions are looking to sign a new deal with Neves in order to increase his salary and the value of the release clause.

Currently, the 19-year-old defensive midfielder is taking home a salary of £520,000 a year (600,000 euros a year) and he is the lowest earner amongst regular starters.

Soon, Benfica president, Rui Costa, will initiate negotiations over a new contract with a termination clause of 150 million euros.

As per O Jogo, at the moment, Manchester United are ‘at the fore front’ to hire the services of Joao Neves.

However, the Red Devils are not along in the race as Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle and Barcelona are also willing to sign Joao Neves.

It is stated that the Anfield club has his name “already written in capital letters on the lists of reinforcements”.

Jurgen Klopp replaced Fabinho with veteran, Endo, and needs a young and quality defensive midfielder, who can serve the club in the years to come.

Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica last year. Should they now break the bank to lure Joao Neves from the Eagles?