Khephren Thuram has been a wanted player in the market for some time and he has been linked with Liverpool since last summer.

Last week, we covered a report (via CdS) stating that the Reds have an edge over Juventus and Inter Milan to hire the services of the French international.

More recently, according to Tutto Juve, Liverpool have asked for conditions to finally sign Thuram from Nice.

However, the interest from the Merseysiders is not as strong as the summer because they were able to reinforce the midfield by signing four midfielders.

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri remain keen to lure the 22-year-old but price is the biggest concern.

It is reported that if the fee is at £35m-£43m (40-50 million euros), then Liverpool will remain favorites to secure his signing.

Thuram can effectively play in the No.6 and No.8 roles and this season, he has been rock solid for Nice, who have only conceded four goals in thirteen Ligue 1 games so far.

Yesterday, he featured for full 90 minutes as a defensive midfielder and helped the French side beat Toulouse 1-0.

In the current campaign, Klopp has mainly utilized Mac Allister in the DM role but the South American is not a natural play breaker and the weakness in the role was evident against Manchester City.

In such a scenario, should Liverpool bid around £35m-£43m to sign Thuram?