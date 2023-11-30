Ten changes – Liverpool starting XI formation vs LASK – Predicted lineup

Liverpool will face LASK in the Europa League tonight knowing that a victory will seal their place in the knock-out stages of the competition.

The Reds earned a hard fought point at the Etihad last weekend, and we can expect Jurgen Klopp to rest majority of the star players.

The German manager could make ten changes to the starting XI that featured vs Manchester City on Saturday.

With Alisson out injured, Kelleher is all set to return to the feature in the goal vs LASK. In front of the Irish shot stopper, Konate and Quansah may return to play in the central defense.

Joe Gomez could get the nod to feature in the right back role, on the other hand, Tsimikas may retain his left back position in the starting lineup.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Japanese international, Endo, would play as the main defensive midfielder and in front of him, the likes of Gravenberch and Elliott could start.

In the attacking third, Jota is sidelined with an injury and in his place, Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, would return to feature on the left flank.

Dutch attacker, Cody Gakpo, should replace Darwin Nunez to feature in the False No.9 role and Ben Doak may replace Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted starting XI formation vs LASK: