Liverpool have one of the best attacks in the Premier League but with Salah’s future up in the air and Jota out injured, Klopp is looking to improve the quality and depth of the department.

In such a scenario, the name of Donyell Malen has been linked with the Reds, who have been pushing for the Dortmund attacker for some time.

News – Report – Liverpool willing to sign £520,000 a year midfielder

Back in September, Sport Bild revealed that Klopp is pressing to lure the Dutch international, who would cost around 60 million euros (£51.7million).

More recently, as per Bild, the former BvB manager has the attacker consistently in his sights as he looks to reinforce the offense at Anfield.

The famous German news source have reported a major development in the transfer saga, Malen has recently changed his representative and Liverpool could move to secure his signature.

He was previously represented by Rafaela Pimenta’s agency (Raiola) and has now signed with Dutch agency, SEG.

The 24-year-old former PSV Eindhoven playmaker is mainly a right winger but he can effectively play in multiple offensive positions.

Last season, he scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the 28-capped winger has so far netted four goals in nine league starts.

Malen’s current contract at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in the summer of 2026. Do you think he is worth £51.7million?