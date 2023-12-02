In the summer transfer window, Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and the Hungarian has so far proved to be the signing of the season at Anfield.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are now interested in another Leipzig player in the form of Lois Openda.

News – Liverpool ready to agree asking fee to sign £43million star – Report

According to journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, Premier League clubs are “very hot” in chase to sign Openda and Liverpool are one of them.

The Belgian reporter stated on his X account:

“What an amazing performance of Lois Openda during this first half. Belgian striker’s adapting perfectly with the type of play that fits with #RBLeipzig The transfer market in Premier League already very hot on him, as #LFC. Wonderful talent.”

The 23-year-old forward scored 21 goals in the Ligue 1 for Lens in the last campaign and Leipzig paid a fee close to 43 million euros to sign him in the summer.

In the current campaign, so far, the Belgian international has started 19 games for the German side and directly contributed in 16 goals (13 goals and 3 assists).

Last week, the pacy striker netted a stunning brace in the Champions League defeat against European champions, Manchester City.

Back in October, Tavolieri revealed that Man Utd are interested in luring the forward, who is now valued at around 90 million euros (£77million).

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp already has quality and depth in the attack and players like Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have proved to be effective in the No.9 / False No.9 position.

Therefore, at the moment, Liverpool do not really need an out and out striker in the form of Lois Openda. What do you think?