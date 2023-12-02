Liverpool remain linked with Kylian Mbappe, whose future at Paris Saint-Germain has been uncertain for quite some time.

According to an exclusive story covered by TEAMtalk, Liverpool would love to sign Mbappe but to afford the deal, Mohamed Salah must be sacrificed.

The Egyptian international has been one of the best players in the world and even this season, at the age of 31, his form has been sensational for the Reds.

However, sooner rather than later, Klopp will have to replace the African superstar and there are not many players in the market who are good enough to take his place at Anfield.

Kylian Mbappe is surely one of them but to sign him, TEAMtalk claim Liverpool will need to come up with a huge deal worth of £200million.

The French international already takes home an enormous salary of £65million a year and the Merseysiders will have to break their pay structure to get his signing done.

Mbappe is in his peak years and will turn 25 later this month. He won the World Cup in 2018 and the Golden Boot in Qatar last year.

Having already won every domestic title in France many times, he needs to progress in the career by joining a bigger club.

Liverpool are one of the best teams in the continent and the Les Bleus playmaker has always admired them.

However, Real Madrid remain interested in Mabppe and it will be an intriguing race to hire his services in the summer.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.