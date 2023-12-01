Liverpool remain heavily linked with Khephren Thuram and the latest reports indicate they are ready to agree asking fee to sign him.

A few days ago, we covered a report via Tutto Juve claiming the Reds have asked for conditions to lure the French international and at a fee of £43million (50 million euros), they would be favorites to sign him.

In another report, the Italian media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to pay the asking fee of £43million (50 million euros) to sign the Les Bleus midfielder.

Juventus and Serie A leaders, Inter Milan, are also pushing to lure the 22-year-old but they are behind the Merseysiders in the race.

The Anfield club reinforced the midfield in the summer transfer window but did not adequately reinforce the No. 6 position.

Endo has mainly warmed the bench in the Premier League and started in Europe and the veteran is not a proper replacement for Fabinho.

Thuram is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the No.6 and No. 8 positions. He made it into the Ligue 1 XI last season and created chances on a regular basis.

Moreover, in the deep lying midfield role, he likes to receive the ball from the center backs, holds it under pressure and moves it forward.

In the last two league games, he played in the DM role and helped Nice keep clean sheets against Montpellier and Toulouse respectively.

