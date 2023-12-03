4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Fulham with stars returning

Liverpool progressed in the Europa League during the week and will collide against Fulham in the Premier League today.

The Reds have won every home game this term and scored for fun, therefore, Klopp’s men should be considered favorites to earn all three points vs the Cottagers, who are struggling in the bottom half of the table.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect star players, who were rested against LASK, to return to the starting XI.

In the central defense, skipper, Van Dijk, and Matip would replace the likes of Quansah and Konate. On the other hand, vice captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold should return to start in the right back role.

In the absence of Alisson, Kelleher will deputize in the goal again and Tsimikas will retain his left back starting role.

The likes of Jones, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister should return to the lineup to feature in the center of the park for the Merseysiders.

As far as the attack is concerned, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah started vs LASK and will probably start again today against Fulham.

Diogo Jota is out injured and Gakpo, who netted a brace in Europe, may be rested and in his place, Darwin Nunez could return to start as the center forward up front.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Fulham: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.